"Joe Exotic is 100 times worse in reality"

'Tiger King' is still the most talked about in the world streaming. Already a true social phenomenon and breaking records on Netflix, the documentary series about Joe Exotic and his crazy tiger-owning colleagues keeps talking. And it does not surprise us, the 7 chapters are full of mystery, animal abuse, love and curious (to say the least) ways of life.

In a series where each character is too strange to believe it has even more merit to be the one who deserves the leading role. Joe Exotic stands out above this cast allstar from freaks. But in real life it is even darker than we could see. At least that is what Chealsi Putman, his niece, has told The Daily Mail. The daughter of Joe's younger sister worked at the zoo from 1999 to 2017 and declares that the documentary has fallen far short:

You can see glimpses of his evil but in real life Joe is 100 times worse. I want people to meet the real Joe Exotic. I have seen in person how Joe used a fire extinguisher against a tiger. It was not for safety or to save anyone, just because the tiger was not acting the way Joe wanted him to. During these years there have been at least 10 tiger cubs that have been frozen. I have no idea what happened to them, but they disappeared.

Another thing that misses Chealsi about the documentary is that does not mention Joe's son Brandon Chappell, born from the fruit of his relationship with an ex-girlfriend named Kim.

Joe came and went from Brandon's life during his childhood but, a couple of years ago, Brandon and his then-wife worked at Joe's zoo. Joe went around telling everyone that Brandon was his son, he didn't keep it a secret. Brandon even appears in a couple of scenes from the Netflix series.

Why did the documentary decide to hide something as juicy as the son of its protagonist? Maybe you have to wait for a second season to find out.