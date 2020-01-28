Joe Begos presents the most rounded horror film of his career

Share it:

With three feature films (and a quarter to be released commercially), Joe Begos has become a reference in cult horror movies of the 21st century. Economical, explicit and constantly referential, memorable moments have come out of his mind from a mind that has grown with the same films as you and me. His last movie, 'Bliss', also represents a leap in quality thanks to a spectacular protagonist and the nightlife of Los Angeles photographed in spectacular 16mm.

My big night

Dezzy (spectacular Dora Madison) is a brilliant painter who faces the worst creative block of her life. To try to get out of the pothole, and as a good bohemian, he decides to go out there to air his head with any substance that can help him complete his masterpiece. From there it will fall on an amazing and infernal spiral of drugs, sex and murders in the less recommended neighborhoods of Los Angeles.

With 'Bliss' the filmmaker gives a leap in quality regarding his previous works, the endearing but much more amateur 'Mental Power (The Mind's Eye)' and, above all, 'Almost Human', and the photograph of Mike Testin (with whom he repeats in 'VFW') is aligned in a way exemplary with the music of the ever present in every series b worth Steve Moore, one of those synthesizer composers that make us so happy the movie evenings.

As always in Begos cinema, Josh Ethier takes the reins of the film edition while having fun on a screen where there is also room for Jeremy Gardner or Graham Skipper, two important faces in the current genre who have fun side by side. Elbow with veterans like George Wendt, Abraham Benrubi or Mark Beltzman. 'Bliss' is a party we are all invited to.

White on red

I always wanted to make a movie about an artist in Los Angeles and not about someone in the beautiful hills of Hollywood earning millions of dollars as an artist. I wanted something that showed the dirty and shabby side of Los Angeles, which exists, but it seems that nobody wants to show it on the big screen.

There are many similarities with classics of the genre that come to mind with a film like 'Bliss'. Referents that mix well and only serve as a starting point to reach new places less traveled. And it is undeniable that 'The craving', Tony Scott's film starring Catherine Deneuve, David Bowie and Susan Sarandon, is the first of all.

Against what it might seem, Begos knows how to uncheck quickly while some also remember what would have happened in Jim Jarmusch's vampire odyssey had it fallen into the hands of the first Abel Ferrara.

The idea came organically. I was at the time an artist who had no idea what to do or where to go. I felt like I had to start over and I wanted to make a movie focused on that despair, on the need to do something for your art, because unless you've been there, I don't think anyone can imagine how it feels. It's all that I live for. Unfortunately, screenwriting and direction are not the most interesting things to represent on the big screen, so I thought that the work of an artist in the same space would be something that would interest the audience more and give us the opportunity to have Great visual resources.

Step by step, Joe Begos continues to take hold of horrors far removed from those of Robert Eggers or Ari Aster, playing in a category more similar to Cosmatos's son, a much freer and more pleasant category at times.

Although it is very likely that we still have problems in the future to approach as it deserves to its incredible world of horror, we take advantage of the arrival to our rooms of this anxious and angelina pictorial nightmare of great beauty. 'Bliss' is Joe Begos' sexiest and rocker play, a great story about the fear of blank canvas that will not disappoint fans of old-school fantasy.