Jodorowsky and the Villeneuve Dune: "I will see it, but it is an impossible film to make"

With the release of the new film adaptation of Dunes signed by Denis Villeneuve, many have expressed their opinion on the arrival and version of the Canadian director, expressing curiosity or indifference (like David Lynch). Now, too Alejandro Jodorowsky, who tried to make a version of it years ago, he said.

In the 70s, in fact, the Chilean filmmaker was developing a film adaptation of the novel by Frank Herbert which unfortunately never came to light, mainly due to budget problems. A story that is told in an exhaustive way by the documentary Jodorowsky's Dune, in which the director himself appears. Over the years, the director has not been very accustomed to speaking in delicate tones of the adaptation of David Lynch, probably because the fact of not being able to make it personally still burned him a lot. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Jodorowsky nonetheless reiterated that offering to the public a faithful version of that novel is very difficult, and knows that Villeneuve has taken some creative freedoms.

"I will see it with pleasure, because it will be different. Is not the same thing". Jodorowsky then admitted the enormous difficulty of adapting such a story, pointing out that it is a film"impossible to achieve".

The director of The Sacred Mountain and El Topo then recalled when Dune was directed by Lynch in the 1980s: "The first time they said that Dune could be done and David Lynch did it, I felt bad, because it was my dream. They showed the film in Paris and my son said, 'You have to see it.' Then they started distributing it and step by step I was always happier, because the film was shit. I understand that nobody could do Dune. It is a legend".

