Jodie Whittaker will star in Doctor Who for another season

The next season of Doctor Who will again have the face of Jodió Whittaker, because the actress will continue to embody the character for at least one more season.

The first time we saw Whittaker in this iconic role was in the 2017 Christmas special when Peter Capaldi was still the main character.

"I am doing another season. Perhaps it is a great exclusive that I should not tell, but I would not do any favor to say that I do not know because it would be a great lie. I love this. At some point another person will put on these shoes, but not yet. I'm holding on".

The current season of the series is expected to end in March this year. Usually the main actors of this series repeat for several seasons. Peter Capaldi defended the role during three of them and it seems that Whittaker is going to do the same.

Together with the protagonist, her faithful friends, Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh, will remain there, who serve as necessary companions to the time traveler.

The last thing we knew about the series is that their Christmas special failed to live up to those that preceded it. These specials have a long tradition in the series that has been active for more than a dozen seasons.

The current season 11 began with large numbers of spectators and it is not surprising that producers want to repeat with Whittaker seen their ease in the role.

Of course, fans continue to speculate constantly on the identity of the next Doctor Who, who could now be male or female after seeing Whittaker as the first actress to embody this legendary role in the history of science fiction on television. Other big names like David Tennant's have already been linked to The series in the past.

