Jodie Whittaker talks about her “gender neutral” childhood

British show star Doctor Who, which over the years has seen a succession of actors and faces in the role of the famous Doctor, now the TARDIS is in the hands of Jodie Whittaker. And it is the actress who has decided to open up to the public and talk about her “gender neutral” childhood.

Jodie Whittaker she is, at the moment, the one we all know as The Doctor. The first woman to play a historical figure like the Doctor, the actress seems to have represented a very special case even in her private and personal life. According to her latest statements, in fact, the woman seems to have been raised in an environment defined by herself as “gender neutral“.

In a recent interview with the Times, The 13th Doctor, in fact, seems to have stated that: “My brother and I were raised gender neutral before it was even considered a thing”, namely that “My brother and I have been raised genderless [con genere neutro, ndr.] even before this was considered important “. To this she would add that to her and her brother “We have been given the same opportunities and we have been invited to do the same activities”.

These are, in fact, characteristics that the actress has certainly brought to the set. Together with the tenacity shown in interpreting the role of the Doctor, despite the numerous preventive criticisms received at the time in his appointment.

Now, of course, having arrived at the twelfth season of Doctor Who, one wonders what the future of the show will be. There has been talk of a Doctor Who spin-off about Harry Sullivan, while a thirteenth season of Doctor Who seems not to be well-liked by everyone. What is certain is that, in any case, the gender issues they will certainly be respected.