 Jodie Whittaker confirms that he will return as the Doctor in Season 13 of Doctor Who

Before the start of season 12 of "Doctor Who" it was announced that the BBC fiction had been renewed for two more seasons, thus confirming seasons 13 and 14. Although it was taken for granted, it is now confirmed that Jodie Whittaker, the current protagonist of the series, will return for at least season 13.

This has been confirmed by the actress in an interview for Entertainment Weekly where she has made it clear that we will continue to see her as the 13th incarnation of the Doctor.

Yes, I will do another season. It may be a great exclusive that I should not say but it does not help to say that I do not know because it is a huge lie. I love this paper. At some point I will have to pass the witness but not yet. I hold on tight to her!

If Whittaker decided to return for season 14, it would be possible to celebrate the 60th anniversary with her in 2023.

Season 12 of the series is currently airing, which is already halfway through it with new mysteries, old flaws and more adventures of Whittaker and his companions.

