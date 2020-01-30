         Jodie Foster will direct a film about the incredible robbery of the Mona Lisa in 1911

Share it:

The Mona Lisa from Leonardo da Vinci It is one of the most popular paintings of all time and one of the facts that helped that it was the robbery he suffered in 1911. This incredible event will now make the leap to the big screen in a movie directed by Jodie Foster.

An unprecedented theft

Theft of La Gioconda It took place on August 21, 1911 and led the Louvre to close its doors for a week. French poet Guillaume Apollinaire He was arrested for what happened, but the real responsible was Vincenzo Perugia, a museum worker who stole the painting because he believed that the painting had to return to his native Italy.

The film still without a title will adapt the book 'The Day They Stole the Mona Lisa' written by Seymour Reit and mix reality and fiction to focus on everyone behind the theft. Bill Wheeler will take care of the script.

Deadline has been the one that has revealed the news exclusively, pointing out that the project has echoes of 'The case of Thomas Crown' and 'The coup'. They are not bad references at all.

At the moment there is no release date planned for the film, but the studio Los Angeles Media Fund He wants the project to progress at a good pace, so we will soon know who its protagonists will be.

Recall that the last work behind the scenes of Jodie Foster was 'Arkangel', the first episode of the fourth season of 'Black Mirror'. Previously he had also made feature films such as 'A casa por vacaciones', 'El castor' or 'Money Monster'.