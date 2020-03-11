Jodie Comer could be furious in the prequel to 'Mad Max'

Share it:

The development of Mad Max: Furious continues. In fact the new information suggests that the production is looking at two main stars for the main roles.

According to the Geeks World Wide website, it is pointed out that George miller and company are watching the protagonist of the series 'Killing Eve', Jodie Eat, to play the character of Furiosa in his younger version for the prequel, while the actor Richard Madden I would star in a new role. Several sources from Twitter declare that Madden's character is called Dementus and is described as someone "impressively handsome. The face of an angel, marked by a deep wound on his forehead sewn with bright staples."

Samir HusseinGetty Images

The aforementioned breakdown also says that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II He is also in the spotlight to make another character, a man "with stature and presence."

In the month of July, Miller himself confirmed that he had planned at least two sequels of Mad Max in addition to the prequel dedicated to Furiosa. "There are two stories, both involving Mad Max, and also a story of Furious"confirmed the filmmaker about the future of the franchise."We are still solving, we have to talk to Warner Bros., but it seems that it is quite clear that it will happen".

The character of Furiosa was originally played by Charlize Theron in 'Mad Max: Fury on the road', appearing next to the star of 'Venom', Tom hardy. In a moment, Gal Gadot, was valued to play the post-apocalyptic character. However, the protagonist of 'Wonder Woman', although she recognized that Theron loved her for the role. "I love charlize. It's fun, and we also have Patty Jenkins in common", he acknowledged when talking about the director of 'Wonder Woman' and 'Monster', who starred in Theron in 2004 and earned her Oscar.

The production of 'Furiosa' is expected to begin production later this year.