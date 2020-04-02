 Joby Harold will be in charge of rewriting the Obi-Wan series

Share it:

The delay that has been taken Obi-Wan series to work on all that rewriting of the project is already becoming evident. As revealed from Variety, the writer Joby Harold It joins this Disney + series that will begin filming in early 2021. This writer will take on the series' writing duties, replacing Hossein Amini, who left the series this past January when we learned that the project was undergoing a complete rethink.

This February it was already said that they were looking for new writers to replace Amini.This will be the first time that Harold will embark as a writer on a television project after having worked as a screenwriter on films like Army of the Dead or take care of the story and the script for "King Arthur: The Legend of Excalibur". A few years ago, the name of Joby Harold also rang to do one of the multiple rewrites that the Flash movie, scheduled for 2022, has gone through, but it does not seem that it is still linked to the project. Despite his lack of work as a series writer, he has worked on series as an executive producer, as has happened with "Underground" or in Spinning Out.

This January was when a lot of information began to sound that cast doubt on the future of the Star Wars series. It began to be said that the series would not go ahead, but it was finally confirmed the series had not been canceled, and it was just a delay. There is interest in the series, but the proposal that was on the table did not fully convince Lucasfilm.

Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of the first season of "The Mandalorian" At Disney +, she will be in charge of directing this series of the Jedi Master, which we remember will cover the time lapse between Episode III and Episode IV. Specifically, it has been said that it would take place eight years after what was seen in "Revenge of the Sith", but with rewriting we do not know if that will continue to be the case.

