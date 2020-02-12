Joaquin's videos and best memes from the end of de The Island of Temptations ’

Share it:

Christofer was not among us during the final program of ‘The Island of Temptations’, but here you have the Instagram filter of the moment ‘Estefaníaaaa’.

This is a summary of the images we have for you about yesterday's program: the best memes, with the videos of the soccer player Joaquin included.

Last night the great was celebrated Bonfire Final of ‘The Island of Temptations’, where the five couples who went to prove how solid (or fragile) their love of a paradise destination was – we still thought they could have tried it the same in Cuenca – met again after several separate weeks, having been in the company of ten other singles / as and with many doubts involved.

The first to face Monica Naranjo, crowned without any doubt as the queen of the show for enduring the expression to see the similar mocks that appeared in the videos, were Andrea and Ishmael. After entering the contestant with bad foot on the beach (who has not happened?), The thing ended between them two as the rosary of the Aurora. He leaving alone but with a very high head, she leaving the island with a new love: Oscar. He even accepted the bracelet he wanted to give it! Because, of course, lying down is not a symbol of love …

Then it was the turn of Fiama and Álex. His passage through ‘The island of temptations’ was marked by:

The dramas of Álex. The mosquito that always attacked Alex. An alleged pact between the couple and single Julian.

The couple decided to leave the program hand in hand, but Twitter is divided in the face of this conflict.

Obviously, Joaquin also had a reaction …

The thing was still heating up and Estefanía Of all the names that shout at the beach, she came alone to the fore. He talked to Monica about Christofer, since there were some images for her as the iconic instant already considered History of Spain … and ended up leaving alone by not wanting Ruben Start a relationship with her. Karma? Maybe.

However, we must recognize that our hearts were broken with the breaking of Susana and Gonzalo. Leaving a person after so many years is very hard and the former ‘GH’ contestant demonstrated his humanity and honesty. Bravo for her!

And finally it arrived. The moment we were all waiting for. The breeze said it, the contestant said it in the village and it came true. Jose asked Adelina for marriage! The only couple that has overcome all the obstacles of ‘The island of temptations’ ended up eating partridges, giving a demonstration of what is healthy love and trust, and with a ring in her hand. We leave you the video.

Let's go to the wedding!

Are we or Monica was super happy?

But wait, there's more! Generis, single in the boys' villa, has composed a song written by Jose himself.

There are no more images for you about the end of ‘The island of temptations’. Only for now! See you Thursday to continue commenting on the reunion. Chan, chan, chaaaan.