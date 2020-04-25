Joaquín's funny reaction to the trolling of his wife in this quarantine

Joaquín Sánchez He is cheering on his followers with his videos on social media in these weeks of quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic. The player of the Betis He does not stop publishing photos, videos and stories in which he tells the world how he trains, how he lives these days at home, what his coexistence with the family is like … and his usual jokes have not been missing.

One of the latest stories he has posted on his Instagram account shows the trolling his wife subjected him to when training in his garden. Her statement could not be more direct: "Joaquin, you are getting chubby". The player took a couple of seconds to react, but after that pause he started doing the usual bodybuilding competition poses showing off his torso and arms.

But when he was at it, his wife returned to the charge. "Breathe", he ordered suggesting that he was holding his breath to improve his pose. The word made Joaquin breathe out and he was left … speechless.

