Sports

Joaquín's funny reaction to the trolling of his wife in this quarantine

April 25, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Joaquín Sánchez He is cheering on his followers with his videos on social media in these weeks of quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic. The player of the Betis He does not stop publishing photos, videos and stories in which he tells the world how he trains, how he lives these days at home, what his coexistence with the family is like … and his usual jokes have not been missing.

One of the latest stories he has posted on his Instagram account shows the trolling his wife subjected him to when training in his garden. Her statement could not be more direct: "Joaquin, you are getting chubby". The player took a couple of seconds to react, but after that pause he started doing the usual bodybuilding competition poses showing off his torso and arms.

But when he was at it, his wife returned to the charge. "Breathe", he ordered suggesting that he was holding his breath to improve his pose. The word made Joaquin breathe out and he was left … speechless.

READ:  The Euroleague plans to finish the competition at a single venue in July

The latest news from the world of sports

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.