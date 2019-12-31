Joaquín's exciting speech between tears in his renewal

The penultimate day of 2019 will surely go down in history as one of the most exciting of the long career of Joaquín Sánchez. The captain has renewed another year, until 2021, and, in a beautiful setting prepared by the Betis, in a big way, he got excited.

Also, enjoy the presence of his father, fans and a long list of club personalities, has given a exciting speech Tear alive. "With my heart in my hand, thank you, I don't deserve so much love or recognition. I feel bhetic, it's what I've felt since the first day I came here, I fight for a feeling, I feel one more of my teammates and I just I have words of thanks. Thank you, really for always being there and supporting me. "

Finally, it has grateful to the board, colleagues, family and coaching staff.