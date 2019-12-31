Joaquín: "The best I've played with? Raúl González Blanco"

The exciting renewal of Joaquín Sánchez with the Betis He left a lot of details on Monday. Beyond emotion, gratitude and even jokes, he was asked at a press conference by the best player with whom he had shared costumes.

"I have agreed with great players … Look, I'm going to say one that I think has been a reference for everyone, and I think it has been a reference within the locker room, which for me right now is what I give more importance, which has been Raúl González Blanco"said the captain of Betis.

"For me it has been a example, an uncle like the cup of a pine, footballer, partner, professional and I was lucky to share it with the Spanish team, "he added.

Joaquin debuted in 2002 with the Spanish team with 20 years and played his last game with La Roja in 2007, in the classification for the illustrious Eurocup of Austria and Switzerland.