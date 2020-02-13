Joaquín Sabina spends the most tragic birthday of his life

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Madrid Spain.- Joaquín Sabina could hardly imagine that he would conclude his 71st birthday in a hospital, where he entered after falling from a stage in the middle of a concert and that just a few hours later he would have to be successfully subjected to an intervention for a "small clot" in the skull after which it remains "stable."

This is indicated by the medical part provided Thursday to the media stationed at the gates of the Rúber Internacional medical center in Madrid, which indicates that, as a result of the fall, the artist suffers "left, thoracic and left shoulder trauma craniocerebral ".

"Very nervous" has confessed at the entrance of that hospital his historic "manager", José Navarro "Berry", who has probably lived the last rocambolesque hours in the life of his represented, which in the life of Sabina is to say a lot.

It all started around nine o'clock on Wednesday night, the day that the author of "Closed for demolition" turned 71 and before which he owed one more triumphal evening in the joint tour that takes place with his friend and fellow Joan Manuel Serrat in crowd praise.

The enclosure, the Wizink Center in Madrid, is a special place for him, a place where nerves especially grip him, as he has told more than once, which has meant that, in the end, he also becomes A little on his black beast.

It was where in 2014 he had to leave another concert a few minutes from the end for a stomach decomposition that, live, he blamed "a Pastora Soler" (that is, a stage panic crisis) and it was also where in 2018 he stayed " totally mute "for" acute dysphonia as a result of a viral process ".

Our soul still hurts to see the fall of Joaquin Sabina in the last concert of the tour, on his birthday, what should be a celebration has ended in a wheelchair and with his heart in a fist. Always with you, as always and now more than ever. #Sabina – Joaquín Sabina (@joaquin_sabina)

February 12, 2020





This Wednesday, in another concert in the still known as the Sports Palace of the Community of Madrid, Sabina relieved Serrat right after he played "Los amigos". In the middle of a speech on the Mediterranean Sea, he lost his footing on the edge of the stage and, as a consequence, he was rushing into the pit from almost two meters high.

Alerts jumped. The networks exploded with thousands of videos collected by those present and even versions such as the musician had fainted.

The promoter of the concert told Efe that the cause of the accident was a fall by a spotlight that had dazzled him and that he never lost consciousness. In fact, after being removed on a stretcher and examined by the health services, he returned to his audience in a wheelchair pushed by Serrat.

"These things only happen to me in Madrid, I am very sorry," Sabina apologized, suffering from a severe pain in the shoulder that needed to be treated in a hospital, a need that this morning first morning his representative confirmed, by affirming He suffered three clean fissures in his left shoulder.

Survivor, yes! Damn it I'll never get tired of celebrating it – Joaquín Sabina (@joaquin_sabina)

February 12, 2020





After spending a "good night", the alarm seemed stifled, especially after the rush with which the promoter and Sabina and Serrat themselves had rushed to offer the date of May 22 as the opportunity to resume the canceled concert, for which Wednesday tickets will be valid.

At mid-morning, however, the jienense was operated urgently by a "stroke", which was the cause that caused his first great medical scare in 2001 and forced him to lead a life away from the excess of years past

According to his representative, when assessing an intracranial hematoma, doctors decided to intervene urgently to Sabina, an operation that successfully exceeded and from which he is recovering at this time, waiting for a new medical part that will not arrive until Friday morning.