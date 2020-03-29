Sports

Joaquín Reyes: "My favorite Olympic moment was the tears of the Infanta Elena in Barcelona 92"

March 29, 2020
Edie Perez
Joaquin Reyes, a Spanish comedian, has told us how he is spending these weeks confined at home. Although he doesn't lack work, "I'm at home, writing nonsense non-stop", acknowledges that "this looks like a Rope movie, this is nonsense. "

Resort to traditional media to stay current and avoid overinformation: "I've isolated myself a little, so many uncontested information arrives that I read the press, I listen to the radio a bit and that's it ”.

Despite the harsh circumstances, he expects us to emerge stronger: "It will change our society and the way we relate, I hope for good. A lot of uncertainty but not for me, for the people who are running out of money, who have a business, who have a sick family member and cannot see it … You have to trust and hope it happens. "

And he already has in mind what he will do when all this happens: "I'm going to meet Ernesto Sevilla and I'm going to have a few beers."

In addition, he did not want to say goodbye without telling us about his favorite Olympic moment for #Olympic Carousel: “The tears of the excited Infanta Elena, we were a country that lived in success. I was crying too "

