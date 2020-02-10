Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor

Share it:

One of the most controversial films that opted for several statuettes this latest edition of the Oscar 2020 has been the 'Joker' from Todd Phillips, that thriller dramatic that has immersed us fully in the history of the origin of the most famous Batman villain. Of all his nominations, if one was evident (and fair) it was from Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix.





Phoenix is ​​one of the most talented artists of its generation. His varied filmography encompasses different genres and characters, which has led him to countless praise over the years, both from his colleagues and the general public. Phoenix had been nominated three times before 'Joker', and although in that case that of "the third time lucky" It was not fulfilled, it seems that the fourth did bring him that deserved statuette.

An excited actor went up to collect his award as Best Actor and took the opportunity to talk about something very important for him and all of us, climate change. Proof of this is that the actor has worn the same tuxedo, by Stella McCartney, on the red carpet of all 2020 awards to promote sustainable fashion, a movement that fits with other aspects of its moral philosophy; since it is a whole environmentalist and animal rights defender. In addition, Phoenix quoted his late brother in his speech:

“When we support each other, when we educate ourselves and reach redemption, that is the best of Humanity. My brother when he was 17 wrote this letter 'run to the rescue and peace will come later'. "

Congratulations, Joker!