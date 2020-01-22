Joaquin Phoenix went to a slaughterhouse after SAG Awards

Share it:

Since his controversial and censored speech at the Golden Globes, Joaquin Phoenix, the actor who gives life to Arthur Fleck / Joker in the film Todd Phillips Joker, a role for which he has already received several awards and for which he has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor, has taken a run so that the road to the Academy Awards makes some sense.

"With luck, we can unite and make some changes," Phoenix said at the Golden Globes, and since then he has decided to take advantage of each of the speeches, each of his movements to make a difference. "(…) sometimes we have to assume that responsibility and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives … (…)," he said as well. Well, at the end of SAG Awards, the awards granted by the Hollywood scriptwriters' guild, those awards that overshadowed Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston almost 99.9%, instead of going to one of the countless parties of the great studios along with the other actors, he decided to do good your words and Make a Difference. The actor, veteran vegan activist, went straight to a vigil at a pig slaughterhouse in Los Angeles organized by the NGO against animal abuse LA Animal Save to protest against the meat industry, in general, and its practices, in particular.

His gesture is not new. Phoenix is ​​a vegan and vegan activist (which takes advantage of its public image) for decades. Phoenix has been supporting, in addition to LA Animal Save, the NGO Mercy For Animals. The actor was in charge of narrating the journalistic investigation of the NGO Mercy for Animals in 2014 about a Walmart pork supplier:

And if that's not enough, Phoenix, that was arrested In January at Capitol Hill during a protest rally of the American dairy industry and its effects on climate change on Fire Drill Day, he has been executive producer of the documentary 'sequel' of Cowspiracy What the Health Netflix and has also narrated the documentary Earthlings.