Joaquin Phoenix was going to be Batman in Darren Aronofsky's movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The arrival of Joaquin Phoenix The DC Cinematic Universe has been like a whirlwind. Joker has positioned itself as one of the favorite movies based on comics. Before this, and even before the Christopher Nolan-directed Batman movies, there was a project that included Phoenix as the great hero of Gotham.

According to Empire reports, Darren Aronofsky, known for works such as Requiem for a Dream or Black Swan, wanted to bring comic book history to the big screen in 2000 Batman: Year Oneby Frank Miller. This story was to be starring Joaquin Phoenix, but the acclaimed filmmaker failed to convince Warner Bros.

Aronofsky how the end result ended up being very different from what he was looking for. "The studio wanted Freddie Prinze Jr. and I loved Joaquin Phoenix, "recalls the director." I remember thinking, 'Uh, oh, we're doing two different movies here.' That's a true story. It was a different time. The Batman I wrote was definitely a different way. of what they ended up doing. "

"The Batman that was before me was Batman and Robin, the celebrity with the nipples in the bat suit, so he was really trying to undermine that and reinvent it, "the filmmaker explained." That's where my head went. "This version of Aronofsky planned to have influences from night, Contral the drug empire and the legendary Taxi Driver (a movie that many compare precisely to Joker).

Finally, Phoenix's great debut in the DC Universe was thanks to the legendary Batman villain, the Joker. On the other hand, Batman will return to the big screen on June 25, 2021 thanks to the new adaptation of Matt Reeves, which will be starring Robert Pattinson. At the moment, the film has stopped filming because of the coronavirus.