Joaquin Phoenix talks about his drastic weight loss to play the Joker

Joker has been a blockbuster this year, so much so that it is at the doorstep of becoming the highest grossing film of DC Comics. Part of the success of the tape Todd Phillips it comes hand in hand with the interpretation of Joaquin Phoenix like Arthur Fleck.

To get into the skin of the tormented villain, Phoenix underwent an extreme diet based on eating only one apple a day. According to Phillips, the actor rejected the professional help of a nutritionist for lose about 23 kilos, as reported by ComicBook.

Phoenix, unrecognizable even for some of his fellow filmmakers, recognized at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, that this sudden weight loss affected his psychology and almost drove him crazy.

The director of the film stated in the special function of Joker: Vision & Fury that the following was included in the film's release:

“We talk a lot about, 'How skinny should Arthur be? How far do we want to go? And he said: 'When will you start losing weight? When do you start with this? Because it was already June, and he had not started, and we started shooting in September. And he weighed 180 pounds. I wasn't fat, but we're talking about reaching 125 pounds. "

When Phillips hints at Phoenix hiring a nutritionist to lose weight quickly, but the actor refused and preferred to "starve" by eating an apple a day throughout the summer.