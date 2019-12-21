Entertainment

Joaquin Phoenix talks about his drastic weight loss to play the Joker

December 21, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Joker has been a blockbuster this year, so much so that it is at the doorstep of becoming the highest grossing film of DC Comics. Part of the success of the tape Todd Phillips it comes hand in hand with the interpretation of Joaquin Phoenix like Arthur Fleck.

To get into the skin of the tormented villain, Phoenix underwent an extreme diet based on eating only one apple a day. According to Phillips, the actor rejected the professional help of a nutritionist for lose about 23 kilos, as reported by ComicBook.

Phoenix, unrecognizable even for some of his fellow filmmakers, recognized at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, that this sudden weight loss affected his psychology and almost drove him crazy.

The director of the film stated in the special function of Joker: Vision & Fury that the following was included in the film's release:

“We talk a lot about, 'How skinny should Arthur be? How far do we want to go? And he said: 'When will you start losing weight? When do you start with this? Because it was already June, and he had not started, and we started shooting in September. And he weighed 180 pounds. I wasn't fat, but we're talking about reaching 125 pounds. "

When Phillips hints at Phoenix hiring a nutritionist to lose weight quickly, but the actor refused and preferred to "starve" by eating an apple a day throughout the summer.

READ:           'Hernán' trailer: Óscar Jaenada wants all the gold from Mexico in the Amazon series

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.