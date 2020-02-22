Joaquin Phoenix saves some cows from dying in a slaughterhouse

Share it:

It was expected that Joaquin Phoenix took the Oscar for Best Actor for 'Joker'. In his speech, the actor, in addition to pointing out other social injustices, spoke about the damages that are being caused to the earth, by "looting nature for its resources, or that we believe with the right to inseminate a cow and rob them to your baby". Now it has become clear that the actor is a man of fact and not only in word. And not just for eating vegan burgers.

The Hollywood star helped free a baby and her mother from a slaughterhouse. The video of the test was published by Farm Sanctuary and begins with the speech of his acceptance of the award.

The protagonist of the 'Joker' is known for fighting for ecological causes like this, and this clip shows him taking more direct measures. In the description of the video, he explains his justification and the expanding role he sees for himself.

"I never thought I'd find friendship in a slaughterhouse, but knowing Anthony and opening my heart to his I realize we could have more in common than differences. Without his act of kindness, Liberty and her offspring, Indigo, would have encountered a terrible disappearance."commented the actor."Although we will continue to fight for the liberation of all the animals that suffer in these oppressive systems, we must pause to recognize and celebrate the victories and the people who helped achieve them."he added.

"My hope is that, as we watch the Indigo baby grow up with his mother Liberty at Farm Sanctuary, we will always remember that friendships may arise in the most unexpected places; and regardless of our differences, kindness and compassion must govern everything around us"concluded Phoenix.

Finally the two cows were returned to a field and Joaquin seemed visibly happy to have helped the two animals. No doubt we will see what has been Joker in many other actions like this.