Joaquin Phoenix ('Joker') remembers his brother in his Oscar 2020 speech and makes us take out the kleenex

The pools have not failed. Joaquin Phoenix took the statuette at the 2020 Oscars for his wonderful performance in Tood Phillips's 'Joker', and also for his exciting speech in which he remembered his brother River, among other relevant matters. In the awards ceremony there are always words that stand out above the others and in this case were those pronounced by the actor who has seen how the famous clown who gave life is giving him many joys. At the ceremony, held at the legendary Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, he walked the red carpet with a design by Stella McCartney, a commitment to sustainable fashion, and in the company of his partner Rooney mara and from his mother Arlyn Phoenix

His fight against climate change and the defense of the environment and animals is a fact and was also felt in this extensive discourse in which he encompassed his deepest thoughts and that we will reproduce. Undoubtedly, Joaquin Phoenix has managed to get us so excited that we have needed a paper tissue truck. We reproduce his speech at the Oscars, but first we reviewed his career. Press play.

Joaquin Phoenix, our beloved 'Joker', gives us the most exciting speech of the Oscar 2020 with mention to his brother included

These were the words of Joaquin Phoenix ('Joker') speech at the Oscars, with special mention to his brother:

"I don't feel above any of my fellow nomineess or anyone who is in this place. We share the same love for cinema, a form of expression that has given me the most extraordinary life. One of the main gifts is the possibility of using our voice for those who do not have. I have thought a lot about the conditions we face, let's talk about gender inequality, racism, LGBT, animals …A group, race, species does not have the right to dominate, control, use or exploit others with impunity. We have disconnected a lot from the natural environment and many are guilty of having an egocentric view of the world. We get into nature and plunder it for its resources. We believe ourselves with the right to artificially inseminate a cow and steal her baby, despite the fact that her cries of anguish are unmistakable and then we drink her milk, destined for her calf, to drink with our coffee or cereals … When we take advantage of love and compassion we can carry out beneficial change systems for the human being and the environment. I have been a lifelong, selfish and I am very grateful that they gave me a second chance …When I was 17, my brother (River) wrote this letter: "Run to the rescue with love and peace will come later."

You can say higher, but not clearer…