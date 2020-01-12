Joaquin Phoenix ('Joker'), arrested in a protest against climate change

Share it:

It's been almost two months since we started counting the weekly detentions Jane Fonda suffers from protesting in Washington against climate change. He does it every Friday, inspired by Greta Thunberg's FridaysForFuture movement and there isn't a single one that ends without being stopped. In a way, his image with the wives being arrested by the police has become routine. But it should not make us forget the background of the protest.

Colleagues by profession like Ted Danson, Sally Field, Sam Waterston and Rosanna Arquette have joined their demonstration with identical results. But it was this Friday in which the veteran actress has had a luxury guest. We could refer to Martin Sheen, the protagonist of 'Masters of Sex', which also passed by, but there is a name that would now outshine any other. It was the very same Joaquin Phoenix The one that appeared. He did, in addition, with a speech in the same line of his arsonist speech in the Golden Globes. Jane Fonda gave him the floor and our favorite Joker took advantage of it to talk about climate change and the advantages of not consuming animal food products (both he and Rooney Mara, his partner, are vegans). Here are the videos that Phoenix fans have collected on Twitter. The first shows us his speech:

In the second we see how the police take it. And no, we cannot forget the final stretch of his successful 'Joker'.

After the Golden Globe for Best Actor in Drama, the performer remains the big favorite to take the Oscar. If you behave well, you can attend the ceremony because, like the rest of the stars arrested every Friday, the arrest is usually not extended more than a couple of hours.