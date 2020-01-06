Entertainment

Joaquin Phoenix for 'Joker', Best Leading Actor in Drama

January 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Since 'Joker' premiered we all knew that Joaquin Phoenix it would be the big favorite for all possible awards. His interpretation of Arthur Fleck It is so impressive that his little fondness for parties, promotions and others did not prevent us from continuing to think that this year yes, this would be the year of Phoenix.

However, rivals like Antonio Banderas for 'Pain and glory' and Adam Driver for 'Story of a marriage' made us think that his path was going to be more difficult. He also competed with Christian Bale for 'Le Mans'66' and Jonathan Pryce for 'The Two Popes'. The actor did not disappoint in his speech, taking all the importance of the awards and the competition, while taking the opportunity to compliment his fellow nominees. But what stood out most about the Phoenix intervention was how he threw in the face of those present the emptiness of his ecological protests, especially by the fires of Australia, when in fact they only talk and then travel unnecessarily in jets private. At times more Joker than evera, Phoenix did not miss the opportunity to ask their partners for real action and fewer words. Hopefully not clown makeup before the end of the night … To all this, the Golden Globe did not even take it, left it on the ground.

