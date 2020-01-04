Joaquin Phoenix declares that the most important Joker scene was eliminated

Share it:

One of the aspects that has made Joker one of the highest grossing films of the year is, without a doubt, the interpretation of Joaquin Phoenix as its main protagonist, Arthur Fleck. The actor worked very hard to capture the personality of the DC villain in this new adaptation, but recently he has confessed that the most "authentic" scene was eliminated from the final version.

Variety magazine awarded the Creative Impact in Management Award to Phoenix, and during his speech, the actor revealed that one of the most important scenes in the film that changed his opinion about the character was removed.

"He said 'what was that', and I said 'sincerity'. And he said 'well, you should be honest more often.' It was a scene that was finally cut from the movie, but it ended up being the most important scene in the movie because it helped me find sincerity. "

It is possible that with the launch of Joker Blu-Ray we will see this moment along with many more deleted scenes. Recently the movie script was made public and revealed a multitude of scenes that finally did not reach the final version.

In addition, Kevin Smith revealed a few days ago the existence of an alternative ending for Joker that we never saw.