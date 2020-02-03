         Joaquin Phoenix criticizes the "systemic racism" of the film industry in his speech after winning the BAFTA for 'Joker'

Share it:

Last night, one of the last stops of the race to the Oscar took place with the delivery of the BAFTA, the British film awards. One of the winners was Joaquin Phoenix for his applauded interpretation in 'Joker'. He did not hesitate to thank as soon as he came up to pick him up, but his speech was very different from what we might expect.

The actor referred directly to the criticisms received for the lack of nominated color actors in the awards season in general and the BAFTAs in particular, recognizing themselves as part of the problem and inviting fights against systemic racism within the film industry. Specifically, his words were the following:

Phoenix speech

I have a conflict because many of my fellow actors who deserve it do not have the same privilege. I think we send a very clear message to people of color that they are not welcome here. I think it is the message we are sending to people who have contributed a lot to our environment and industry in ways that benefit us. I don't think anyone wants alms or preferential treatment, although that's what we give ourselves every year.

People just want to be recognized, appreciated and respected for their work. I am ashamed to say that I am part of the problem because I have not done everything in my power to make sure that the sets where I worked were inclusive. It is not simply having multicultural sets, I think we have to make the effort to truly understand systemic racism. It is an obligation for people who have created, perpetuated and benefited from this system of oppression to be those who dismantle it. And that depends on us.

A couple of years ago there was a strong talk about the need to have greater diversity in teams to make a movie when Frances McDormand claiming inclusion rider when he won his second Oscar for 'Three ads outside', but there are still many steps to take.

One of the clearest is a greater diversity between the nominees and the winners, but for the moment there has been little progress and Phoenix wants that to change.