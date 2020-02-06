Joaquin Phoenix could sign for Disney

Share it:

Disney has found a reef with the remake of its animated classics in real action. Yes, we agree that it has not always worked out well, but the box office has always responded to a greater or lesser extent and, since the ball of 'Beauty and the Beast', they have not dropped from 1,000 million (except ' Maleficent: Master of Evil 'which has been a minor stumbling block), and the tests are in' Aladdín 'or' The Lion King ', which have been authentic box office bombings.

The company's upcoming premieres calendar is full of these reboots in real action ('Lilo and Stitch', 'The hunchback of Notre-Dame', 'Mulán' …) and one of the most anticipated is, in fact, one that has been announced relatively recently, especially because of the possible names attached to the project: 'Peter Pan'. The J.M. Barrie has already been taken many times to the cinema, both animatedly and reimagined (who does not remember the wonder that is 'Hook'?), And this promises to be a very interesting new version, since Disney has not only contacted Margot Robbie to play Campanilla (role in which we saw, for example, Julia Roberts) but to Joaquin Phoenix to play Hook, the evil Captain.

As reported by The Iluminerdi website, Disney would have offered the role of Captain Hook to Joaquin Phoenix, but the talks have not yet begun. If you accept the paper, it would be one of the most amazing signings of recent years. Who would imagine Joaquin Phoenix signing for Disney?

Other actors who have played Hook

Captain Hook is one of the great villains of the Disney factory, but he has also been played by many other actors in real action adaptations. Hans Conried, Garrett Hedlund or Dustin Hoffman There have been several of those evil pirates in the past. Will Joaquin Phoenix replace them?