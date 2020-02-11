Joaquin Phoenix cites his brother at the 2020 Oscars, that's who River Phoenix is

Share it:

The homage to a brother who is no longer there was the center of the ceremony Oscar 2020, in addition to the beautiful clothes or beauty looks of the celebs. Joaquin Phoenix he mentioned his brother River Phoenix who passed away in 1993 due to an overdose during his thank you speech for winning the Oscar for Best Actor with the iconic role in the film Joker. According to us, Joaquin Phoenix was one of the acceptance speech most exciting in recent years: true, sincere and moved. He spoke of second chances and redemption with the humility of a man who in the past "has made a lot of trouble"yet he was forgiven and at the end of his speech he ended with a sentence that his brother actor River Phoenix wrote when he was only 17 years old:

River Phoenix is ​​a myth of the 90s: when he died his career was on the rise and many say that if he had been alive today he would have had nothing to envy to his brother's career or to that of the great stars who blossomed right in those years like Leonardo Dicaprio is Brad Pitt.

Joaquin and River Phoenix in a 1985 photo in their Los Angeles home. Dianna WhitleyGetty Images

His legacy lives on in the life of Joaquin Phoenix, who after hard and dark times has now returned to the cinema and from the stage, with his most important prize in hand, thanked his brother. Maybe you don't know, but not only the love for cinema was handed down from River to Joaquin: in the early 90s River Phoenix was convinced vegan, environmentalist and animal rights activist, healthy carrier and in times not suspected of a battle for which his brother, in 2019, also got arrested (and of course he mentioned on the stage of the Oscars 2020).

Who is River Phoenix, the myth of the 90s mentioned by Joaquin Phoenix at the 2020 Oscars

River Phoenix, the brother of Joaquin Phoenix mentioned in his speech to the 2020 Oscars, in 1991. Nancy R. SchiffGetty Images

The story of River Phoenix, Joaquin's older brother, begins where it ended: in 1993, at the age of 23, he died on the sidewalk of a cool place of the time, the Viper's Room in California, in the grip of a powerful overdose of drugs. His brother Joaquin Phoenix was with him that evening, but also film and music stars such as John Frusciante and Leonardo di Caprio, at the time his great friends: you must imagine River as a true rock star, who became famous for his role in the film Stand by Me of 1985 and also for the myth created by the stories of his childhood, a psychedelic mix of travels in the dark, seven with a pedophile background (the one that his parents entered in the 70s, the Children of God), violence and abuse of all kinds.

The complete Phoenix family, in 1985. Dianna WhitleyGetty Images

With his blond and cursed face, River Phoenix breaks through in advertising and some shows in Hollywood with his four brothers, all involved in the world of entertainment. After the years of his hippie life with his parents, the real turning point for River came in 1985 with the sci-fi film Explorers together with Ethan Hawke: at that moment he becomes the star, the Gen-X myth who lived in full the 90s.

With the consecration to the Oscars 1989 for his role in the film Live on the run River Phoenix is ​​already a star: at the age of 20, his newspapers headline in headlines that it was the new myth of cinema, the promise of talent that the big screen deserved. Beautiful and damned from 1991 with Keanu Reeves (one of his greatest friends) is the film that everyone remembers of River Phoenix: the last one, before his death, which really crystallized him in the role of tormented hero and a little the reflection of life over the top River, even though he has denied his addictions to the last.

River Phoenix curiosity, music and famous friends

River Phoenix on the Stand by Me set in 1988. George RoseGetty Images

To make you understand the port of a character like River Phoenix in those years, just think about who his friends were: i Red Hot Chili Peppers, for example, but also James Franco and Keanu Reeves, at the time all at the beginning of their career. The fact that Joaquin Phoenix at the Oscars 2020 quoted a phrase from his brother River is not accidental: River was also a musician and for several years he played and sang in the Aleka's Attic group, writing the lyrics of their songs. He was so talented that he learned to play the guitar alone (as he himself confessed in 1988 in an interview with E!) Completely self-taught: his career in music faded because River Phoenix's film commitments in those years were too pressing but many say that, if he were still alive, today River would be the best artist of his generation.

River Phoenix, addictions, fame and his rock star life

River Phoenix in 1988. Darlene HammondGetty Images

River Phoenix has lived a life of addictions: from alcohol – starting from 10 years, following his father's negative example – but above all from drugs. He never confirmed his abuses in order not to ruin his career, just as he never confirmed that he was bisexual (a gossip that went around a lot in the 90s). More than giving a bad self-image, River Phoenix hated being famous: he didn't like being photographed by paparazzi and not even living in the spotlight.

Her mother, after the death of her son, told Esquire:

When River grew up, it made him increasingly uncomfortable to be the star of the posters that the girls had in the room. Often he said he wanted to be anonymous, even if his artist soul prevented him.

The death of River Phoenix has blocked his career, which could have taken off with some of the most iconic roles in cinema: the one in Interview with the Vampire with Brad Pitt (later went to Cristian Slater) but also that of the cursed poet Arthur Rimbaud in Poets from hell which then ended up in the hands of Leonardo di Caprio, considered by many to be his natural heir. Do you think even for the role of Jack Dawson in Titanic director James Cameron would have liked River Phoenix.

Between curiosity about River Phoenix's career, there is also the story related to the "curse" of the film The crow, on the set of which another rising actor of the 90s tragically died, Brandon Lee. The role was chosen for that role brother of Joaquin Phoenix: many think that, as in the best horror films, River has only postponed his death to end up lifeless in an overdose on a sidewalk in Los Angeles.

River Phoenix in a photo shoot in 1988. New York Daily NewsGetty Images

In the collective imagination, River Phoenix is ​​the symbolic actor of a generation, which however has not managed to survive its own excesses. If you think about it, today it could be what has become Leo di Caprio, from the beautiful and impossible of posters to actor consecrated by awards and iconic films. His brother Joaquin Phoenix he said on several occasions that it was River who pushed him to act, to try again and again despite the difficult life, the addictions, the dysfunctional family. And that's why more than 20 years after his death, the quote on the stage of the Oscars 2020 has brought to life not only a myth whose career is difficult to condense in an article, but also a beautiful relationship between brothers that is not finished on that sidewalk of the Viper's Room in Los Angeles, but it continues today and is moving.

