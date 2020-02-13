Joaquin Phoenix and the shocking body expression of his 'Joker'

Share it:

A writhing body, between the racks of a late night. A bare back, in tension, supporting the weight of some shoulders about to dislocate. A dance, rhythm, swing, in the sleaze of a public restroom, down stairs converted into the new tourist claim of the New York 'postureo'. And a performance, beastly and stark. That of Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker Todd Phillips, who will be remembered as one of the best exponents of physical and physical expression that an actor has performed on the big screen.

After winning the Oscar for Best Actor for his version of the most iconic villain of Gotham and to continue investigating the interpretive process with which the actor of Gladiator, On the tightrope or The master He has built what for many is the best role of his career, we have talked with Raquel Perez, Actress and acting teacher, about the importance of the body in transmitting emotions. "What Joaquin Phoenix does with his Joker I think it's a master class of acting work ", says Raquel Pérez, who highlights the ability of the actor to reproduce and rely on a body that is not his: "The work of Phoenix is ​​seen more because the character is more extreme. But he always does. What happens is that sometimes he does it with characters that are not so extreme and you notice less. But you never see him. "

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​an absolutely necessary actor. A reference.

On a path to interpretive metamorphosis that is far from the black legend around the process of creating the Heath Ledger JokerJoaquin Phoenix studied the pathological laughter of patients suffering from affective incontinence and came to lose 23 kilos in just four months to be able to perform various positions and movements that we see in some of the most striking planes of the film. "Being so thin, I felt that I was able to move my body in ways I never could. And I think that brought personality to the character, "the actor explained in an interview.

This is a game, it has to be a game. And Phoenix never crosses the line. He has a pipe.

In a show of wisdom and sanity, the protagonist of Joker He had to keep up with the information that, for days, fueled the rumor that su diet was based solely on the intake of an apple a day, a risk method that, apart from being fictitious in the case of Phoenix, Raquel Pérez calls into question from the moment he checks the physical and emotional stability of the actor himself: "You have to have your head very well furnished to know how far your limits are as creator and how far you can cross them. "

And it is in the middle of that ambivalence between the madness of that antihero with clown breastplate and the sanity that applies to his profession, where Joaquin Phoenix found, based on a sacrifice of months of work, the key to a physical transformation that makes his Joker in the best example that body movement can express as much as a word, a grimace or a look … or a laugh.