Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro met before filming for Joker

Joker's success is unquestionable by now. It managed to devastate the box office of half the world and consolidated as one of the best movies based on comic characters. The interpretation of its protagonist, Joaquin Phoenix, was praised by many given the complication of the character, but certain aspects of it were criticized by none other than the great Robert De Niro.

When we talk about Phoenix, we are talking about an unconditional fan of De Niro, but recently he spoke to the medium GQ in an interview, and in it, he narrates a small confrontation with the legendary Hollywood actor.

Before the Joker filming started, the personalities of both professionals collided. De Niro likes to rehearse his role well before filming, but nonetheless Phoenix wanted to intensify the "sheer anxiety" of his scenes by going to the set without rehearsal. When De Niro learned this detail, I told his director, Todd Phillips, that Phoenix should go to the general reading of the film. “Tell him he's an actor and that he should be there. I like to listen to the whole movie and we're all going to go into a room and read it, "recalls Phoenix in the interview.

Finally phillips convinced him to reluctantly attendAlthough he participated, murmuring his phrases and moving to a corner of the room to smoke. After this, De Niro invited him to his office to talk about the situation and finally make him see reason. According to the Golden Globe winner, De Niro took his face, kissed him on the cheek and told him that everything would be fine. Luckily it was, although the character of De Niro did not come off very well.

The success of Joker made us dream from the first moment with a possible sequel. However, more and more personalities affirm that it is something unnecessary and improbable.