Joaquin Phoenix and his meaning speech when winning as Best Actor

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Los Angeles California.- Since the public and specialized critics saw him on the big screen, in his extraordinary performance of "Arthur Fleck" in the acclaimed film "Joker" by director Todd Phillips, Joaquin Phoenix became the favorite to win the Oscar Awards as "Best Actor." Last night Sunday, February 9, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the United States awarded its great acting work.

Joaquin Phoenix won the first Oscar Award throughout his acting career; He had previously been nominated as "Best Actor" for "The Master" (2013) and "Walk the Line" (2006), as well as "Best Supporting Actor" for his role in "Gladiator" (2001). "I am so full of gratitude right now and I don't feel above any of my fellow nominees or anyone in this room," said the actor after receiving his golden statuette.

We share the same love, the love for cinema and this form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life, I don't know what would become of me without her.

British actress Olivia Colman awards the Oscar Award as "Best Actor" to Joaquin Phoenix. Photo: Kevin Winter / AFP



The Oscar Award winner said he was grateful for the opportunity to use his voice "for those who have no voice"; He also said that if he or other nominees are discussing gender inequality, racism, indigenous rights or animal rights, "we are talking about the fight against injustice."

We must take the opportunity to give a voice to those who cannot, I would like to point out what we are experiencing as a collective.

Previously Joaquin Phoenix had already been nominated as "Best Actor" for the Academy Awards. Photo: Richard Harbaugh / AFP



"We think that there are many causes but for me I see and think that we are living gender inequality, race, ethnicities, like minorities, we need to do justice for them because we are all a nation, a species, a gender and nobody has the right to use their strength and power to oppress others; We are guilty of what we are going through, we believe that we are the center of the universe, we are running out of our forests, we think that a cow belongs to us, when she gives birth we stay with her baby and put her milk in our coffee, in our cereal, we are not aware that personal change implies sacrificing something but it makes us better human beings, we are able to be better, we can create, create mechanisms of change so that we improve the environment. "

I have been a lifelong activist, but I have also been a scoundrel in my life, I have been selfish, I have been cruel and sometimes it has been difficult to work with me, but many of you in this room have given me a second chance.

"Thank you for allowing me to be better, when we support ourselves to be better, this is the best humanity has, supporting each other."

At the end of his powerful speech, Joaquin Phoenix could not avoid the tears by remembering his brother River, who died of an overdose on the night of October 30, 1993 at The Viper Room nightclub in Los Angeles.

When I was 17, my brother wrote this letter, 'run to the rescue with love and peace will follow you'.

Joaquin Phoenix has become the best actor in this awards season. Photo: Kevin Winter / AFP



Joaquin Rafael Phoenix, born in San Juan, Puerto Rico on October 28, 1974, competed in the "Best Actor" category of the 2020 Oscar Awards with:

Antonio Banderas ("Pain and glory").

Adam Driver ("Story of a marriage").

Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once upon a time in Hollywood").

Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes").