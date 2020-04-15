Joaquín Parra, President of Badajoz: "If those who are on the decline receive a promotion, I want another one"

This Tuesday the Royal Spanish Football Federation officially announced that it had proposed to the CSD that in non-professional football, that is, second b, third division and state-level competitions for women's football and futsal, that the season end with a series of playoffs that would lead to express promotions and that there would be no decreases in those categories.

🚨⚽ Report @antonmeana ➡️ The RFEF express promotion proposal is undefined waiting to speak with all the clubs and all the territories ➡️ A very important club tells @The spar the current top 4 of each group will play the playoffs pic.twitter.com/pIFocxiB3K – El Larguero (@ellarguero) April 14, 2020

To know first hand how this statement had fallen in the clubs, they went to 'El Larguero' Pablo Alfaro, Ibiza coach, and Joaquín Parra, President of CD Badajoz.

🚨⚽ Report @antonmeana ➡️ A territorial federation explains to @To be that they will consider playing a group first phase, with two direct promotions, and the rest will be drawn but in a single match, possibly all in Madrid pic.twitter.com/whMapXBChc – El Larguero (@ellarguero) April 14, 2020

The latter was very forceful in his statements. "I was surprised, I found out through the media. Yesterday I had a conversation with Rubiales and he told me the opposite. I don't know which chapter I've missed. I spoke to him yesterday afternoon and he said it was impossible to suspend the season. "

FormaReport @antonmeana ➡️Official sources do not rule out the promotion of a club from each group playing a playoff among them the first quarter of each group ➡️The RFEF asks for calm and explains that they are looking for the fairest formula for them to ascend in the field

⏰Expanded at 00.00 pic.twitter.com/2NzP1Do35M – El Larguero (@ellarguero) April 14, 2020

The Badajoz president did not understand anything and made it clear that he imagines that the RFEF will change his mind. "Now I see that there will be no declines. I mean, Is everyone going to be given a promotion? I want another one, I want a promotion too. If we are going to give those of Third and Second B that are below, will they have to give something to Second B that we are above? Or are we the ones who gamble, the ones who lose the money, the ones who haven't done ERTE, the ones who do things right … are we the ones who do things wrong in the end? It has surprised me for the worse, Rubiales is a friend of mine and I think that as all this is not definitive, he will rectify. I was very surprised. "

Pablo Alfaro, for his part, made the following reflection. "I found out about the Cadena SER. For professional training I wanted to give a health reflection. The rush is not good. The intentions are magnificent, wanting to look for solutions is what we should all do, but if they are recommending us to stay at home, be patient … now we are in a hurry to want to solve the competition suddenly? Presi, do we and your players have to risk a Playoff and the rest of the teams don't? Until December there is time, the fairest thing is to finish in the conditions in which we have started the season"