Joaquín Muñoz assures that Juan Gabriel fears dying of coronavirus

Once again Joaquín Muñoz and ex-assistant of Juan Gabriel said that the singer who he claims has been alive for several years and that only he knows where he is, is afraid of catching coronavirus (Covid-19) causing tremendous controversy.

It was through the Hoy program that Joaquín told the production about Juan Gabriel's fear of the disease, because he does not want to be infected like thousands of people around the world.

"I'm going to talk a little bit about how Juan Gabriel and I are going through this disease, as well as they see me, that's how Juan Gabriel is too, he brings his gloves, he brings his mask, there is gel in his house and enough soap to wash his hands"Joaquin said in a video.

As if that were not enough, he let everyone know how the Juárez divo feels because the artist is one of the most vulnerable people if he is infected due to his age.

"Alberto is hypertensive so right now the disease is hitting harder with older people a few days ago I was with him and he says I'm really scared because at first we took everything as a game we didn't care about anything, but now, no longer"Munoz said.

It is worth mentioning that Joaquín repeatedly said that Juan Gabriel would appear, but he moved away from the public eye a little after the controversy.

