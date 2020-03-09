Joaquín missed a sung goal and the Real Madrid players remembered the same

Tello he achieved the goal of the victory for Betis against Real Madrid in the match that closed the day 27 of the Santander League that served to Zidane lost the leadership of the championship. But Joaquin He could have done it a few minutes earlier in a counterattack in which he stayed alone in front of Thibaut Courtois, the goalkeeper of the white team.
It was the 54th minute of the game and that of the Port of Santa Maria bargained the Belgian goalkeeper but instead of knocking on the door – it seemed the simplest thing tried to find a center to the partner who was at the penalty spot.
The veteran Betis player stayed a few seconds lying on the pitch lamenting the missed occasion. Meanwhile, some tweeters took the opportunity to remember the words captured by the television cameras in which criticized Vinicius. "This is very bad," he said while warming up in a match between the two teams held at the Santiago Bernabéu.
"Joaquíncius", a user told him. "Who is laughing at Vinicius now," another snapped. More than one said that the captain is better telling jokes than finishing at the door … Betis fans soon came out in defense of his captain. "Vinicius would not have left the goalkeeper. I wish he had played at Joaquín's level," said a Betic.
Joaquin apologized in his day with Vinicius for that incident. He did it in an interview on Canal Sur. "That is a comment that is made at a certain time and should never have left. I wanted to refer to that, facing Vinicius, fortunately for us it is not right. It is not something that I invented. But it's not that I'm not a good player, because otherwise I wouldn't be at Real Madrid. I am not so. Also, facing the goal I have less danger than a gypsy without cousins, "he said.
The full narration of the match
-
End of the match, Real Betis 2, Real Madrid 1.
- 95 '
Second Half Final, Real Betis 2, Real Madrid 1.
- 94 '
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Ferland Mendy assisted.
- 93 '
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
- 91 '
Auction stopped high and through the center of the goal. Mariano (Real Madrid) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eder Militão with a center to the area.
- 89 '
Mariano (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
- 89 '
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Alfonso Pedraza.
- 87 '
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
- 87 '
Alfonso Pedraza (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85 '
Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
- 85 '
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) with a shot from close range the ball is lost on the right side of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior with a cross.
- 84 '
Corner, Real Madrid. Corner committed by Sidnei.
- 84 '
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) with a shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
- 81 '
Gooooool! Real Betis 2, Real Madrid 1. Cristian Tello (Real Betis) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrés Guardado.
- 80 '
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80 '
Lack of Sidnei (Real Betis).
- 79 '
Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).
- 79 '
Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 78 '
Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Luka Modric.
- 76 '
Attempt missed. Emerson (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza.
- 76 '
Substitution, Real Betis. Alfonso Pedraza replaces Álex Moreno.
- 75 '
Mariano (Real Madrid) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
- 74 '
Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergio Canales.
- 74 '
Attempt blocked. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
- 73 '
Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 73 '
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 73 '
Foul by Andrés Guardado (Real Betis).
- 72 '
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
- 72 '
Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72 '
Substitution, Real Betis. Guido Rodríguez replaces Edgar González.
- 69 '
Attempt saved touching the left square. Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 69 '
Finish off standing under sticks at ground level. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Mariano assistance.
- 68 '
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Toni Kroos.
- 66 '
Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).
- 66 '
Álex Moreno (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 65 '
Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Joaquín.
- 64 '
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
- 64 '
Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 61 '
Offside, Real Betis. Nabil Fekir tries a through ball, but Loren Morón is caught offside.
- 59 '
Corner, Real Betis. Corner committed by Luka Modric.
- 58 '
Substitution, Real Madrid. Ferland Mendy replaces Marcelo because of an injury.
- 56 '
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
- 56 '
Álex Moreno (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54 '
Marcelo (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 53 '
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 53 '
Foul by Andrés Guardado (Real Betis).
- 52 '
Corner, Real Betis. Corner committed by Sergio Ramos.
- 52 '
Attempt blocked. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Joaquin assistance.
- 52 '
Corner, Real Betis. Corner committed by Raphael Varane.
- 51 '
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
- 51 '
Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 48 '
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 48 '
Foul by Edgar González (Real Betis).
- 47 '
Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
- 47 '
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 47 '
Foul by Álex Moreno (Real Betis).
- Four. Five'
Second Half begins Real Betis 1, Real Madrid 1.
- 48 '
First Half ends, Real Betis 1, Real Madrid 1.
- 47 '
Gooooool! Real Betis 1, Real Madrid 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) converted the penalty with a right-footed shot down to the left post.
- 46 '
Penalty in favor of Real Madrid. Marcelo suffered a foul in the area.
- 46 '
Penalty committed by Sidnei (Real Betis) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 44 '
Hand of Eder Militão (Real Madrid).
- 44 '
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 44 '
Lack of Emerson (Real Betis).
- 43 '
Hand of Joaquín (Real Betis).
- 39 '
Gooooool! Real Betis 1, Real Madrid 0. Sidnei (Real Betis) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the right. Assisted by Nabil Fekir after a corner kick.
- 39 '
Attempt blocked. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Joaquin assistance.
- 38 '
Corner, Real Betis. Corner committed by Casemiro.
- 38 '
Attempt blocked. Joaquín (Real Betis) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Emerson support.
- 37 '
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marcelo.
- 37 '
Hand of Casemiro (Real Madrid).
- 35 '
Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Canales after a corner kick.
- 35 '
Corner, Real Betis. Corner committed by Thibaut Courtois.
- 35 '
Attempt saved. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Canales.
- 3. 4'
Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
- 31 '
Attempt blocked. Joaquín (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Moreno.
- 29 '
Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
- 27 '
Marc Bartra (Real Betis) header from very close range is close, but misses the crossbar after a foul is missed.
- 27 '
Edgar González (Real Betis) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joaquin after throwing a foul.
- 25 '
Lack of Casemiro (Real Madrid).
- 25 '
Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 2. 3'
Corner, Real Betis. Corner committed by Lucas Vázquez.
- 22 '
Lack of Casemiro (Real Madrid).
- 22 '
Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 17 '
Attempt blocked. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Canales.
- fifteen'
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
- 12 '
Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.
- 10 '
Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
- 5'
Offside, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
- 4'
Attempt missed. Loren Morón (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alex Moreno.
-
First part begins.
-
Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises
