Joaquín missed a sung goal and the Real Madrid players remembered the same

Tello he achieved the goal of the victory for Betis against Real Madrid in the match that closed the day 27 of the Santander League that served to Zidane lost the leadership of the championship. But Joaquin He could have done it a few minutes earlier in a counterattack in which he stayed alone in front of Thibaut Courtois, the goalkeeper of the white team.

It was the 54th minute of the game and that of the Port of Santa Maria bargained the Belgian goalkeeper but instead of knocking on the door – it seemed the simplest thing tried to find a center to the partner who was at the penalty spot.

The veteran Betis player stayed a few seconds lying on the pitch lamenting the missed occasion. Meanwhile, some tweeters took the opportunity to remember the words captured by the television cameras in which criticized Vinicius. "This is very bad," he said while warming up in a match between the two teams held at the Santiago Bernabéu.

"Joaquíncius", a user told him. "Who is laughing at Vinicius now," another snapped. More than one said that the captain is better telling jokes than finishing at the door … Betis fans soon came out in defense of his captain. "Vinicius would not have left the goalkeeper. I wish he had played at Joaquín's level," said a Betic.

Joaquin apologized in his day with Vinicius for that incident. He did it in an interview on Canal Sur. "That is a comment that is made at a certain time and should never have left. I wanted to refer to that, facing Vinicius, fortunately for us it is not right. It is not something that I invented. But it's not that I'm not a good player, because otherwise I wouldn't be at Real Madrid. I am not so. Also, facing the goal I have less danger than a gypsy without cousins, "he said.

