Joaquín is once again viral because of his way of encouraging Nadal against Djokovic

World's number one, Rafael Nadal, could not with the second Novak Djokovic and fell to the Serbian 6-2 and 7-6 (4), so the final of the first edition of the ATP Cup had to be decided in the doubles point.

The Serbian team ended up going up against Spain, after Roberto Bautista added the first point to Dusan Lajovic, with the victory of both Novak Djokovic over Rafael Nadal in the second individual, as well as in the doubles, where Djokovic and Viktor Troicki himself beat Feliciano López and Pablo Carreño by 6-3 and 6-4, to proclaim champions in the first edition of the ATP Cup.

Nadal resigned from the double dispute after his loss to Djokovic for the accumulation of matches in the last nine days, eight in total, although it guaranteed that it was "a team decision" and not personal.

The Mallorcan suffered in his match with the Serbian, but he was not alone. Joaquín Sánchez, Betis player, dared to give Nadal some advice. The very fond tennis player, uploaded a video to the social network Instagram showing his art when he took the racket.

Within what could be a dirty laundry cart, the Bético encouraged Spanish with the classic "Come on Rafa" and giving advice: "The cutter, my 'weapon'! ". The video has been viralized on social networks at the moment.