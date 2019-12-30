Joaquín explains "the slap" that helped him see different things

Share it:

Joaquin It is still the great reference for the fans of Betis. At 38, he has renewed one more season with the club and continues to show his character and ingenuity every time he tells his story as a player.

In the presentation of its renewaln, in which he has been surrounded by fans and great legends of Betis, Joaquin has confessed that those times when he entered the first team when he was very young were not easy. The soccer player has recognized that "complicated years" when he saw "in the first team with 19 years".

"You have many things: money, fame … and it's not easy", said the midfielder of El Puerto de Santa María, who added that, however, at that time he arrived "the famous slap" of his "father, who" made him see different things. "

The emotion of the captain

Joaquín, 38, could not suppress any tears by addressing the media despite the fact that "I had been trying not to get excited all morning, but defined the praise received as "major words", since it feels "privileged" that tries to "take advantage of the good time" given by football.

"Now they ask me more jokes What else, but going down the street is a privilege. I don't deserve so much honey. I've been out, but I've always felt this feeling. Everything I do, I do it for Betis. The day I came back was amazing, today … One does not get used to this, "said the portense in the press room of Benito Villamarín.

The extreme right admitted that "over the years" has been "loading responsibility, of commitment, of work ", because he is becoming aware that he is" representing this feeling and this club ", so he hopes" not to extend "his" career over the account ".

Goodbye moment

"It's hard to find the time to say 'I'm leaving', because I feel comfortable, I enjoy, I compete at the same level as my classmates. I still enjoy because I see that I am fine, "he added about the possibility of continuing to be active until 40 years.

Of all the goals marked with Betis, Joaquin said to stay, "without any doubt", with which he made Sevilla in a derby last season, "because it served to win",

The only Title Joaquín with Betis has been, so far, the Copa del Rey 2005, in which a "fifth" of youth players who "was a family" could be champions "with the help of great players who came" and helped them to "live the happiest time," said the legendary captain Verdiblanco.