Joaquín Caparrós leaves Sevilla and will be Armenia's new coach

The technician Joaquín Caparrós will be the new national coach of Armenia After communicating to Sevilla that it ceases its current responsibility for Talent Development of the entity, informed the Sevilla club.

In statements to the media of the club, Joaquín Caparrós has confessed that, although Sevilla is his home, the bench is his life and that, after receiving "a very interesting proposal by Ginés Meléndez, the technical director of the Federation of Armenia", he has "woken up the bug of returning to the grass".

"It has been a difficult decision, very mature, taken from the passion towards my profession. When the proposal came to me, I communicated it to the club and the truth is that they have not put me any impediment, but quite the opposite," said the coach of Utrera, who leaves with his assistant Luciano 'Luci' Martín.

For his part, President José Castro has been grateful to the work of Joaquín Caparrós in his second stage at the Nervión club, in which "he did not hesitate to return to the club at a very complicated time" and in the last two seasons he "He has gotten into Europe."

"Joaquín is the coach with the most games in Seville, a true legend, and the legends must be respected"said Castro, who added that Caparrós "is one of those who have club keys for both entering and leaving."

Caparrós closes his second stage in Seville after returning in April 2018 and assuming command of the first team after the dismissal of Vincenzo Montella, qualifying him for the Europa League.

In the 2018-2019 season he worked as a football director and ended up assuming command of the team, putting him back in continental competition.

Caparrós has directed a total of 510 First Division games (167 with Sevilla) and takes to be the coach who has sat on the bench of the Sevilla team in its history in official meetings (241), ahead of Unai Emery (205) and Manolo Cardo (200).