Joao Felix suffers a muscle injury and is doubt for the derby

Joao Felix could be low for the match against Real Madrid, which will be played this Saturday, February 1, due to a "muscle injury in the right leg". The club has officially reported the injury of the Portuguese striker.

"João Félix suffers a muscle injury in the right leg produced in the match before the Leganés Sports Club. Given the persistence of discomfort after the day of rest, the medical services have performed tests to detect the injury and remain pending evolution, "explains the statement of the mattress club.

Felix already started the week training outside the group. Your withdrawal could add up to those of Diego Costa, José María Giménez, Santiago Arias and Kieran Trippier. English suffers a pubalgia from the Super Cup.