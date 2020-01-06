Joao Félix: "Now I see how happy I was at Benfica"

Joao Felix He has left some surprising statements on the official channel of his former club, the Benfica, in which he has ensured that long for his years in the Portuguese team: "Now I see how happy I was at Benfica. I plan to return one day and leave my mark on the club."

In addition, the footballer of Atlético de Madrid He has remembered one of his most emotional moments, after marking three goals against Eintracht in the quarters of Europa League last April: "On the third goal, I cried. I took a whole weight off of it. Two days before, in the locker room, I heard comments that didn't leave me well. I went to the bathroom to cry. No one knew, but then I got the hat-trick and broke free, I gave it my all. " The attacker also said he knew "that the players did not like" his departure from Port to Benfica.

Joao Félix has played 19 games with Atlético de Madrid in which he has scored four goals and has given assistance. His intermittency has provoked some criticism from the followers, but he has also demonstrated in these few months that his 20 years Its quality is undoubted.