 Joanna Vanderham joins the cast of the fifth season of Legends of Tomorrow and new poster

We add new villain for the fifth season of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” with the announcement that the actress Joanna Vanderham ("Warrior", "What do we do with Maisie?") joins the cast of the series with a recurring character. In fact it is defined as one the "big bad guys" of season 5.

Vanderham's character currently has no name, but the villain is described as "a ruthless killing machine with bones made daggers." Wherever he goes, death follows. ” In addition, it has been revealed that the mysterious new character will have ties to the character of Charlie played by Maisie Richardson-Sellers, a shapeshifter who joined the team after escaping from hell.

The fifth season of “Legends of Tomorrow” It will premiere on January 21 dealing with the new fame they have. We already learned this past August that Genghis Khan would appear in the season, played by Terry Chen, located as another of the villains that the Legends will face.

We close with the new promotional poster of the season that reflects the usual trips between times that the series makes.

Via information | Deadline