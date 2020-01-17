General News

 Joanna Vanderham joins the cast of the fifth season of Legends of Tomorrow and new poster

January 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Image of actress Joanna Vanderham

We add new villain for the fifth season of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” with the announcement that the actress Joanna Vanderham ("Warrior", "What do we do with Maisie?") joins the cast of the series with a recurring character. In fact it is defined as one the "big bad guys" of season 5.

Vanderham's character currently has no name, but the villain is described as "a ruthless killing machine with bones made daggers." Wherever he goes, death follows. ” In addition, it has been revealed that the mysterious new character will have ties to the character of Charlie played by Maisie Richardson-Sellers, a shapeshifter who joined the team after escaping from hell.

The fifth season of “Legends of Tomorrow” It will premiere on January 21 dealing with the new fame they have. We already learned this past August that Genghis Khan would appear in the season, played by Terry Chen, located as another of the villains that the Legends will face.

READ:   First look at John Cena, Idris Elba and Viola Davis on the set of The Suicide Squad

We close with the new promotional poster of the season that reflects the usual trips between times that the series makes.

Poster of the fifth season of Legends of Tomorrow (2020)

Via information | Deadline

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.