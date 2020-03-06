Joan Sebastian left a millionaire debt and with a new record will pay off

Share it:

The singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian, who was originally from Juliantla, municipality of Taxco de Alarcón, Guerrero, Mexico, and died in July 2015, left a million-dollar debt upon death and to settle it, they will release a record production with unpublished themes.

Joan Sebastian would have received about 30 million pesos as part of the advancement of royalties and the same artist would be the one who requested that amount, it is revealed on the TV show Ventaneando.

According to information given to Pati Chapoy's program, Cipriano Sotelo, lawyer for the singer's intestate inheritance, the record company would have given such money to the People's Poet.

And it is the same lawyer who says that the amount quoted will be deducted from the royalties of the music that Joan Sebastian left alive and would end up being liquidated in about 5 years.

From 21 minutes on the related to the millionaire debt of Joan Sebastian:

It is the same lawyer who tells Pati Chapoy's program that they will soon release Joan Sebastian's first posthumous album and will contain unpublished topics.









Joan Sebastian stopped living on Monday, July 13, 2015, at the age of 64, according to information in different news portals, a victim of bone cancer, which he had suffered since 1998.

The artist had a successful career and she won awards such as five Grammy Awards and seven Latin Grammy Awards making him.