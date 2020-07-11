Jo Wyatt from The Witcher 3 to Xenoblade: who is Ciri's English voice?

Share it:

After Doug Cockle, aka Geralt of Rivia, e Denise Gough, bewitching voice of Yennefer, we continue our journey in The Witcher Continent with Jow Wyatt, voice actress of Cirilla and many other videogame characters.

Wyatt was born in London in 1970 and is approaching the world of entertainment as a child: at just 4 years she makes her debut in some theater shows, which will be followed shortly by two television series, and not yet sixteen is also popular in France thanks to a lucky production . Soon the actress also conquered the gaming landscape by making her console debut with some minor characters in the franchise Fable, which after years would seem ready to return for the nextgen Microsoft.

Later we will see it in an increasing number of successful titles and in the first place of the ranking we find The Witcher 3, which will be followed by a fourth chapter which will hopefully focus on Ciri. They follow immediately after Xenoblade Chronicles, in which he plays Meyneth and Nemesis Face; Mass Effect 3, in which double Dr. Brynn Cole, and Star Wars The Old Republic, a title he collaborates with by giving voice to the Jedi Malora and Peyterra apprentices, but also Phyne, Sentry Yashia and some imperial guards. In Perfect Dark Zero we find her in the role of Chandra, while in the franchise Dragon Quest plays Fleurette. We close the circle by citing the series Dragon Age that in chapters 2, Origins and Inquisition he sees her in the roles of Hawke and some minor characters from the Ostagar court.

Other noteworthy interpretations, albeit ridiculous in extras, are those in Hellgate London; EyeToy Play 2; DmC Devil May Cry, Professor Layton and the Aslant legacy, Horizon Zero Down and Soul Sacrifice.