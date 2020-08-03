JK Rowling, the new book The Ickabog will be released in bookstores on November 10th

Share it:

JK Rowling she was not idle during the quarantine: the Harry Potter author has in fact decided to extend a hand to all the children forced into the house by publishing her new book The Ickabog free on the internet, one episode at a time .

New, in fact, is perhaps not the most appropriate word for The Ickabog: the story told in the book is nothing more than the goodnight fairy tale written about a decade ago by Rowling for her children. Therefore a very altruistic gesture of the writer, who wanted to make available to her fans a work destined to remain in the family.

Altruist, yes, because from The Ickabog the creator of Hogwarts and surroundings will not get anything: the entire proceeds from the book's sales will in fact be donated to The Volant, a charity that deals with financially supporting families in difficulty due to the crisis arising from the coronavirus emergency.

The Ickabog will therefore land on bookstores on next November 10th and, although the English edition is present on the site, it will also be possible to purchase the Italian version. A gesture that, who knows, maybe will serve to reconcile Rowling with her fans after the harsh criticisms addressed to the writer because of her statements about transsexual people (to which, by the way, JK recently replied with a public letter). Fans, meanwhile, have congratulated Harry Potter on his 40th birthday.