Jiro shows off all his singing talent in the latest episode of My Hero Academia

February 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
In the last episode of My Hero Academia we still find the 1-A students very involved in the preparations for the Cultural Festival. Most of all, Kyoka Jiro gives her best to organize a musical show with her classmates.

Thanks to her passion for music, all hopes for the success of a good musical show were placed in the hands of the young student. In fact, in the episode we see the creation of an improvised but gifted band. Bakugo turned out to be a good drummer to everyone's surprise, while with the guitar he gave way to show off his taciturn skill Fumikage Tokoyami. The real surprise, however, was the singing performance of Jiro herself, who sang a song with a voice that enchanted all her classmates. It seems that ours will be able to create an excellent show.

Of course, unless Gentle Criminal arrives to put the sticks in their wheels. The new threat to our people could be this weird criminal lover of tea and good manners who has a sense of justice all his own. Will our people manage to organize a good show or will they be hindered by Gentle and her assistant? We will know in the next episode. We leave you with these new My Hero Academia themed Funko Pop coming soon.

