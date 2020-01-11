Jiren reflects on the immense power shown by Gogeta in the latest episode of SDB Heroes

Share it:

The first season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes ended recently, with episode 19. The end of the arc of dedicated to Hearts has also brought with it memorable and funny moments, including the impressive collaboration that took place between Jiren, Hit and Gogeta to counter the terrible threat of the head of the Core Area Warriors.

Jiren, the best warrior from universe 11, and the one who won the Tournament of Power managing to stand up to Goku, faced openly Hearts when the latter decided to destroy his universe and then eliminate Zeno, to be divine and King of the universes, to give freedom to mortals.

When Gogeta, in his form of Blue Super Saiyan, manages to repel the immense meteor thrown to the planet by Hearts, the Z Warriors can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Thinking about the past, Jiren asks why, given such a possibility, the two Saiyans did not join even during the Tournament seen on the pages of Dragon Ball Super.

The reason is simple: Vegeta hates the merger with rival Kakaroth, and above all using it during the Tournament would have further stained his pride. The rules of the tournament would have allowed it, as we saw the merger between Caulifla and Kale, which despite being very powerful, was defeated by a Kamehameha, among the best techniques in the shonen, by Goku.