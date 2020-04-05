Entertainment

Jiraiya was honored by a Naruto fan thanks to a cosplay

April 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
During the manga and anime of Naruto there were several deaths. Some were forgettable, others instead were extremely touching for all that they meant. Among these, one of the most appreciated by fans of Masashi Kishimoto's opera is the death of Jiraiya, the brave ninja of toads who lost his life against Pain.

Despite having left the scene fairly early compared to other supporting actors of Naruto, Jiraiya remained one of the most appreciated characters. The character oscillated between the perverted figure and the wise one and had one of the opera's most impressive deaths. For this reason, many fans still dedicate so many cosplay to him today.

What you can see below was dedicated by Nyxi Nymph, an American girl who has therefore dressed as the hermit of the toads. The cosplayer was portrayed in two completely different poses that help to view the dress she prepared from multiple angles. Besides the transformation into a woman worthy of Naruto's Seductive technique, the result leads to a Really loyal Jiraiya. Did you expect to see a female version of Jiraiya? Always a cosplay allowed fans to see Gaara del Deserto genderbent.

