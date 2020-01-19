Jimena Sánchez surprises her followers with a bold Selena costume

Jimena Sánchez, the famous sports presenter that has even been referred to as the ‘Mexican Kim Kardashian’, surprised his followers on social networks by publishing a Photo with a sexy costume of the singer Selena

The driver of Fox Sports He said that the reason for his disguise was to pay tribute to ‘The Queen of TexMex ’, who supposedly has always been a fan.

“I have always been a fan of Selena and I have always wanted to take some photos in homage to her. Thanks @theoscarvalle and @pedroypablotorres for becoming my favorite singer one day, ”said the curvaceous Jimena Sánchez

The sensual woman also said that one of her favorite songs by Selena it's ‘Photos and Memories’, although it didn't reveal the reason why I like that specific tune.

So far each of the photos of Jimena Sánchez as Selena have obtained more than 100 thousand ‘likes’, as well as hundreds of positive comments.

