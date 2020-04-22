 Jim Starlin talks about young Thanos, Lady Death and another cameo at UCM

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The artist Jim Starlin He has spoken about different topics in a recent interview, touching on the future of Marvel Studios in film. An important part has been Thanos, a character he co-created, and whose story he believes could be further explored in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as there are still some plots to explore.

Many fans were left wanting to know more about the Thanos story. We know that the plans were to show much more of the Titan between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, until taking us to his childhood and adolescence. Some plans that ended up being truncated, but there are fans who believe there is still an opportunity with "Eternals"Thanos' father, A’lars, is an Eternal in the comics.

Starlin is inclined to think along that line as well. In fact he is sure that he has read something of Thanos in "Eternals" somewhere.

Well, I understand that the story is not completely over. They have already announced it. I think a young Thanos appears in The Eternals. I remember reading that somewhere.

As far as is known, there is nothing certain about the appearance of Thanos in "Eternals", unless Starlin has had access to some internal Marvel document, which we do not know. The writer and cartoonist also comments that Marvel Studios has more than clear reasons to recover the Titan:

They made a lot of money with this guy. So I don't see it being removed soon. Comic book characters tend to have a long lifespan beyond the actors who work on them. I'm half expecting to see much more Thanos in the future.

Regarding the possibility of seeing other entities such as Lady Death, who in fact is a key piece in the Thanos motivation in the history of the comics of the Infinity War, comments that in his day from Marvel Studios they explained to him that these non-corporeal entities as such, did not see them for the cinema, or at the less at that time, because now the idea would be different.

They told me from the beginning that they did not feel that the abstract entities were something that the cinema audience was prepared for. But with the next Dr. Strange movie, they are entering that realm. So if there are more Thanos movies in the future, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Lady Death appear there.

Finally, they asked him about the possibility of a new cameo, as it already had in Avengers: Endgame, and is that now you look at the movie "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"Starlin co-created the character alongside Steve Englehart. He remains hopeful that he can reappear, but he has no news at the moment.

Nothing yet. I have to have my fingers crossed by Shang-Chi. I'd like to do a scene with Steve Englehart somewhere, even if we're sitting in the background. But right now, everything is on hiatus with the virus. That poor production has had a hell of a time. First in Australia, all of Australia catches on fire and now this thing. So this is going to be a long project that I can't wait to see, whether or not I get to be in it.

Via information | Comic Book (1) (2) (3)