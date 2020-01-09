Jim Ryan talks about PlayStation 5: there are still unique features to announce

Share it:

Jim Ryan (President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment) was interviewed by Business Insider Japan and on this occasion he returned to talk about PlayStation 5, adding new details to the statements of last Monday at the CES in Las Vegas.

Ryan touched on various topics during the interview, starting with the new PlayStation 5 logo, which many consider too similar to that of PlayStation 4. It is actually a very specific strategy to identify a family of products, Sony wanted to create a logo that "immediately reminded PlayStation"hence the desire to maintain continuity with the past.

Another aspect is related to passage between the two consoles by consumers. Ryan is aware that not all over 100 million PS4 users will immediately switch to PlayStation 5. The new console should allow for painless migration thanks to the compatibility with most games and accessories already on the market, a factor not to be underestimated commercially.

Jim Ryan then talks about the features of PS5 citing 3D audio, the SSD instead of the traditional mechanical hard disk and the new controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. In this regard, the CEO reports that "playing Gran Turismo Sport with the DualShock 5 is a completely different experience than what we know"There are also still many surprises to be announced including"unique elements that will make PS5 different from previous consoles. The biggest surprises have yet to be revealed."

Finally, the interviewer asks if also PlayStation 5 will be released a few months late in Japan compared to the launch in the West, as happened with PS4. Ryan replies in these words: "I can't comment on it but I can say that the choice to launch PlayStation 4 three months later in Japan has seen me deeply involved. It was a choice made after long discussions, at the time it seemed the right thing to do, today I don't know if I would take a similar decision, there probably were and there are better alternatives."