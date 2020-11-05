Jim Parsons, the star of The Big Bang Theory shocks everyone with an incredible makeover

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons shocked everyone by showing a whole new look on social media. The actor is in fact currently struggling with a new Netflix series entitled The Boys in the Band and for the occasion he showed off a blonde and flowing hair.

The photo posted by Parsons is the cover of the French magazine l’Officiel, where the actor appears seated in a white armchair with a beige suit and polo shirt. The caption reads: “A huge thank you to @lofficielau for putting me on his cover and letting me talk in depth about The Boys in the Band. And special thanks to @mikeruizone for making the photo shoot easy and fun – you are awesome.”. In addition, the actor stressed the importance of the electoral vote.

In The Boys in the Band Jim Parsons interpreta Micheal, a gay man who will receive an unexpected surprise from an old friend. During the interview the actor also revealed as in his sight the Sheldon Cooper of The Big Bang Theory would have spent the quarantine. Confident in his incredible abilities: “It was built for this. This is the moment he has been waiting for all his life.”

Meanwhile, Mayim Bialik is also grappling with new work commitments while Kaley Cuoco has decided to reproduce one of the most iconic scenes of The Big Bang Theory on Tik Tok.