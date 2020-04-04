Jim Parsons premieres series in May on Netflix

Share it:

Sheldon Cooper is gone so he won't be friends again. Although we will always remember the mythical character of Jim Parsons In the long-running 'The Big Bang Theory', the actor has moved on and already has a new project in hand. What's more, today came the first images of the new series for Netflix of which it is part: 'Hollywood'.

The actor will return to the small screen practically a year after the episode that served to close twelve seasons of one of the best sit-com of television history. The group of scientists said goodbye to everyone after 279 episodes After Parsons' own decision to leave the series, who after 12 years playing the same character decided that it was time to leave him behind. And so he did. And of course, although we love all its members, we must recognize the reality: without Sheldon Cooper, "The Big Bang Theory" doesn't make sense.

The actor has continued this time being the voice of the spin-off 'The Young Sheldon' and is now ready to be seen in his new character, an aspiring actor who will do everything possible to make a place for himself in golden Hollywood.

About Hollywood

This miniseries of Ryan Murphy (‘GLEE’, ‘The Politician’, ‘American Horror Story’, ‘Ratched’) titled 'Hollywood' will take us back to the 1950s. Set in the Golden Age of Hollywood, this drama follows "a group of aspiring actors and directors who after World War II will try to reach Tinseltown (derogatory or mocking name to refer to Hollywood) regardless of cost. Each character offers a different and unique point of view on the hidden reality of the Golden Age of Hollywood and reveals the injustices and prejudices regarding race, gender and sex that continue today. "

According to the fiction producer, Janet Mock, it is "a love letter to our small industry where dreamers live, stars are born and magic transcends reality" focused from the panorama what if…: "What if a band of strangers had a chance to tell their own story? What if the person with the green light power was a woman? The screenwriter a black man? What if the heroine was a woman of color? The openly gay morning idol? " the producer advances.

It will be the May 1 when 'Hollywood' premieres in Netflix.